Canopy Growth reveals retail and more pot production plans

It isn't much — or really anything — now, but politicians used matching shovels to break ground on a grassy field in the east end of St. John's Monday which will house a marijuana production facility that will grow 12,000 kilograms of cannabis a year.

Canopy Growth, headquartered in Smiths Falls, Ont., signed an agreement with the Newfoundland and Labrador government last December to build a production plant to ensure the province has "a safe and secure supply" of cannabis when it is legalized this year.

The location was announced Friday via the government's environmental assessment process, which alerts the public when new projects are registered. The sod-turning on Monday was a go, despite that the project was just being opened for public comments, which are due by June 8.

A decision by Justice Minister Andrew Parsons —who has taken over Eddie Joyce's portfolio of municipal affairs and environment while Joyce is away on personal leave sought after bullying allegations were levelled against him — is due by June 18.

. <a href="https://twitter.com/CanopyGrowth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanopyGrowth</a> promising broad spectrum of cannabis products, at competitive prices that are still being finalized in consult with <a href="https://twitter.com/nlliquor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nlliquor</a> —@TRobertst

That's the same month company officials and politicians said construction on the 150,000 square foot facility will start. It is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2019 at a cost of $55 million.

The company, which has operations in seven countries, will supply cannabis products to Newfoundland and Labrador via its existing production facilities in Ontario until then.

Retail stores, too

Canopy Growth said it will employ 145 people at the 60 Eastland Drive production site.

Another 60 people will have jobs at four of its retail stores located on Water Street and Kenmount Road in St. John's and Broadway in Corner Brook. The fourth retail store will be located at the production facility, which will also include a warehouse and office space.

The company is having a job fair next month to find employees for those retail stores.

Canopy Growth has operations in seven countries. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

As for the prices for products, those aren't quite ready yet, according to Canopy Growth's vice-president Jeff Ryan.

"Stay tuned for a price list when the time is right," he told reporters at Monday's event.

Don't call it a monopoly

Ryan said the company's goal is to be a part of the community, create jobs and sell cannabis in a responsible way.

The company is already eyeing growth in the province — Ryan said it has applied for two additional retail licenses in St. John's and other regions are being considered, too.

An important point in deal with <a href="https://twitter.com/CanopyGrowth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanopyGrowth</a> : NL only province without a licensed cannabis grower, so securing a safe, reliable product a driving force in this deal. And <a href="https://twitter.com/CanopyGrowth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanopyGrowth</a> is the biggest grower in the country, posting sizzling financial numbers. —@TRobertst

When asked if Canopy Growth has a monopoly in the province, Innovation Minister Christopher Mitchelmore said no and that the province remains "open for business" to other growers, and other companies have shown interest.

Canopy Growth is also building a plant in Fredericton, N.B., but it's one-third the size of the one that will be built in this province, according Ryan.