Canopy Growth files for environmental assessment of N.L. cannabis production plan

Canopy Growth says it is making progress on its plans for Newfoundland and Labrador, and has filed an environmental assessment application for its planned cannabis production facility.

The deadline was March 31, according to a copy of the agreement the company signed last year with the Newfoundland and Labrador government. CBC News obtained a heavily-redacted version of that document through access to information.

That filing was done on schedule, Canopy spokesman Jordan Sinclair said by email Tuesday afternoon.

"We have also selected the four retail locations that were granted as a part of [our] original supply agreement in December, and we've made a few key hires on the retail side in preparation of a late summer/early fall legalization timeline," Sinclair wrote.

Workers produce medical marijuana at Canopy Growth Corporation's Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick)

The Department of Municipal Affairs and Environment confirmed it has received and reviewed information related to the environmental assessment registration from Canopy Growth.

"Once the project is officially registered, the department will issue an environmental assessment bulletin and post project information on the department's web page," a spokeswoman indicated by email.

That hasn't happened yet.

Canopy Growth still has not publicly revealed exactly where it will build its cannabis production plant in the province.

More than a month ago, the company suggested that news was imminent "in the weeks ahead."

As part of its deal with the province, Canopy Growth pledged to build a production facility on the northeast Avalon that will create 145 jobs.

The agreement does not include any up-front cash from the government, but has the potential for $40-million worth of tax breaks down the road.

The province has said that Canopy is committed to having the facility operational by 2019, and will operate it for at least 20 years.