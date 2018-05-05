Site chosen in St. John's for cannabis production facility

The company chosen to supply legal cannabis to Newfoundland and Labrador has chosen a site for its local production facility, with an announcement planned for Monday.

An information note for the St. John's city council's planning and development committee shows the site is 390 Eastland Drive in the White Hills area of the city.

A news conference is scheduled at that address for Monday, May 7 with representatives of Canopy Growth and the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Innovation, Christopher Mitchelmore.

According to the city, the property is owned by Baine Johnson Properties, and is zoned for light industrial use.

At a meeting in early April, the city agreed to remove open space restrictions at the north end of the property.

The Newfoundland and Labrador government signed a deal with Canopy Growth in December to ensure the province has a "safe and secure supply" of cannabis when it is legalized this coming summer.

As part of the agreement, Canopy Growth pledged to build a production plant on the northeast Avalon, to be operational by 2019, and create 145 jobs.

The company is based in Smith Falls, Ont, with operations in seven countries.

Monday's announcement is also expected to include four retail locations that are part of the supply agreement with the Newfoundland and Labrador government.