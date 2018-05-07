Loblaws tops list of 24 retail locations chosen by Cannabis NL

The locations of 24 cannabis retail stores across Newfoundland and Labrador — detailing where you will be able to buy legal marijuana — were released Monday, and many will be attached to Dominion supermarkets that already have liquor stores.

The list was provided by Cannabis NL, the arm of the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation that the provincial government has charged with regulating cannabis retailers.

The list includes at least one location in a number of major towns, from Labrador City to Deer Lake to Carbonear.

Five locations have been approved in St. John's, three in Conception Bay South and two in Mount Pearl, so far.

Ten of the locations are in existing Dominion grocery stores across the province that already have liquor stores attached, including in Gander and Stephenville.

Cannabis NL has released a list of 24 retail locations that will open in Newfoundland and Labrador when cannabis is legalized in Canada. (David Horemans/CBC)

The news comes on the same day that Canopy Growth — which the province has chosen as the main supplier of cannabis once it's legalized by the federal government – unveiled St. John's as the location for a $55-million production facility to supply the local market.

More retail locations are expected to be approved before that happens.

Find the full list on Cannabis NL's website here.