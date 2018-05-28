N.L.'s new Cannabis Control Act sets driving penalties, fines for public and underage use

Much of Newfoundland and Labrador's new recreational marijuana policy focuses on cannabis and driving, as the province gets ready for legalization by the federal government.

"We're making great progress and we will be ready for whatever date is set," said Andrew Parsons on Monday as he announced the provincial Cannabis Control Act.

Finance Minister Tom Osborne called the legislation "one of the most significant policy shifts since we joined Confederation" at the news conference in St. John's.

Changes to Highway Traffic Act

The public consumption of cannabis will be punishable of a fine between $50 and $500 with the exception of consumption in a vehicle, which will carry a fine of between $300 and $10,000.

There will be significant changes to the Highway Traffic Act when legalization comes into effect.

Novice drivers, commercial drivers and drivers younger than 22 will be under a zero-tolerance policy for cannabis.

There is still no approved roadside screening device for drug impairment, the government said, but several are being tested that could detect the presence of drugs, not the level of impairment.

Drug impairment is currently determined by field sobriety testing by a trained police officer, and blood and urine testing will be done if a driver is deemed impaired.

Rules on possession of pot or plants

Under the new legalization, a person will be prohibited from possessing more than 30 grams of cannabis, or a flowering or budding cannabis plant, in a public place.

People will be allowed to have up to four cannabis plants, and adults can share up to 30 grams of cannabis, which must be purchased from an NLC-authorized producer and sold in approved containers.

A licence will be required to sell cannabis, and no more than 30 grams can be sold at a time.

People under the age of 19 will be barred from entering or working in cannabis stores, and from buying or selling cannabis or cannabis accessories.

The fine for youth possession will be $100. The sale of cannabis to someone under the age of 19, or to an intoxicated person, will be punishable by a fine of between $500 and $100,000 and up to two years in jail.