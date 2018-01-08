Friday's shakeup at the liquor corporation was prompted, in part, by government's desire to put someone at the helm who would cut costs, and was comfortable with the corporation's role in regulating marijuana sales, Finance Minister Tom Osborne says.

Osborne went on the St. John's Morning Show Monday to defend the appointment of Sharon Sparkes as interim chief executive officer.

She replaces Steve Winter, who — after 14 years in the job — was relieved of his duties "without cause," Osborne said.

"We have confidence of Ms. Sparkes's ability to lead the organization through that transition [to provincial regulator for marijuana] and do it smoothly," Osborne said.

"We also need to have somebody in place who has the organizational knowledge and who understands government's vision of finding cost savings and putting in an attrition model that works."

Sparkes promoted after being let go

Ironically, Sparkes had been let go from her job as the NLC's chief financial officer in December.

"Surprised and quite frankly disappointed," is how Osborne described his reaction to that, given that Sparkes had been working to find cost savings in the liquor corporation.

Steve Winter was the CEO of the NLC for 14 years until a government release sent Friday afternoon announced he had been dismissed. (CBC )

"She served on the internal audit committee within government, she's very aware of the fiscal realities facing the province," said Osborne. "She was working within the NLC to find efficiencies."​

Sparkes will be paid $60,000 less than Winter was paid, said Osborne, and will not collect the severance package from her December dismissal.

Osborne also defended government's decision to hire a failed Liberal candidate, Lynn Sullivan, to replace Sparkes in the CFO job. Sullivan was defeated in St. John's Centre in the 2015 election, losing to the NDP.

Osborne said Sullivan's appointment is not political, saying she had been seconded from the province's legal aid commission.

Winter 'uncomfortable' with marijuana legislation

Winter's dismissal comes as the Newfoundland Liquor Corporation is poised to be key regulator in the sale and distribution of marijuana when it becomes legal in July.

Osborne told the St. John's Morning Show that Winter was "uncomfortable" with that and did not communicate changes to the corporation's board of directors.

He said there were times when the chair of the board would call him after the province made an announcement about its legislation, confused because there were aspects the board had not been made aware of.

"The CEO sat on the meetings within government regarding the issue," Osborne said.

"There isn't enough time for a trial and error basis here, we really need to have somebody who is acutely aware and eager to move forward with that file."

'Lots of concerns': Opposition leader

Progressive Conservative leader Paul Davis said he has "lots of concerns" about what has happened.

"I knew all was not well at the NLC," he said.

Davis said Osborne and the government are interfering in the operation of the liquor corporation, which "flies in the face" of what government has said about the importance of allowing its agencies and organizations to find their own ways to cut costs.

PC leader Paul Davis said government is interfering in the workings of the liquor corporation. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"It's government now directing agencies, boards and commissions when, for a very long time, they have said they're not going to," he said. "So the message is very inconsistent."

He also questioned the appointment of a failed Liberal candidate and the lack of clarity around the dismissal of Sparkes from her previous position.

"There's so many unanswered questions here," he added.