As the 4 p.m. deadline for nominations came to a close Tuesday, several new candidates for St. John's city council joined the race.
At least three wards will see new councillors, while five more names have stepped forward for councillor at large.
Meanwhile, a second person has stepped forward to run for deputy mayor, meaning there will be no acclamations. Instead, there will be races for each position on council.
Familiar faces for councillor at large
Tracy Holmes and Jennifer McCreath have both announced their intentions to run for one of four at-large jobs.
Both women ran in 2013, with Holmes running in Ward 4, while McCreath took on Ron Ellsworth for deputy mayor.
Holmes received less than 10 per cent of the vote in her three-person race, while McCreath got 17 per cent of the vote.
i can do more to help this city by being on council, not by being a sacrificial lamb like 2013 who only got 17% of votes. #sjpoli—
@Jenn_McCreath
A former member of Great Big Sea is also running for councillor at large, but it is not the one some people had expected.
While Bob Hallett continues to voice his criticisms of council online, it was Darrell Power who submitted nomination papers Tuesday.
Power left as bass player in the Newfoundland band in 2003, and currently works as a radio host with VOCM.
Also new in the running is Terry Bennett, a CUPE local president who has expressed concern over cuts to city jobs in the past.
New faces, new races
Several other new candidates are now named on the official list released on Tuesday.
Deanne Stapleton, who finished sixth for councillor at large in 2013, will now be running in Ward 1 to replace incumbent Danny Breen. She signed her papers Monday.
Also announcing was Tom Badcock, executive director of the Hub and a candidate in the 2013 election.
In a late twist, Sheilagh O'Leary will now have to campaign for deputy mayor, as a second candidate, Michelle Worthman, has come forward.
"Never for one minute did I ever take it for granted that I would be acclaimed," O'Leary said after the deadline. "I've been encouraging people, and in particular women, to step up and run."
Worthman says she is campaigning on a promise to cut pay for new councillors by 10 per cent, review top level management and create "new co-operation with Metrobus into the towns of Torbay and Paradise."
Below is the final list of candidates:
Mayor
- Danny Breen
- Renee Sharp
- Andy Wells
Deputy Mayor
- Sheilagh O'Leary
- Michelle Worthman
Ward 1
- Lou Puddister
- Nadeem Saqlain
- Deanne Stapleton
Ward 2
- Tom Badcock
- Greg Dunne
- Jonathan Galgay
- Pamela Hodder
- Hope Jamieson
- Wayne Ralph
- Derek Winsor
Ward 3
- Walter Harding
- Jamie Korab
- Peter McDonald
Ward 4
- Scott Fitzgerald
- Ian Froude
Ward 5
- Wally Collins
- Paul Dinn
- Jamie Finn
- Fraser Piccott
- Mike Walsh
At large
- Terry Bennett
- Larry Borne
- Maggie Burton
- Ron Ellsworth
- Debbie Hanlon
- Tom Hann
- Sandy Hickman
- Tracy Holmes
- Dave Lane
- Jennifer McCreath
- Darrell Power
- Art Puddister