As the 4 p.m. deadline for nominations came to a close Tuesday, several new candidates for St. John's city council joined the race.

At least three wards will see new councillors, while five more names have stepped forward for councillor at large.

Meanwhile, a second person has stepped forward to run for deputy mayor, meaning there will be no acclamations. Instead, there will be races for each position on council.

Familiar faces for councillor at large

Tracy Holmes and Jennifer McCreath have both announced their intentions to run for one of four at-large jobs.

Both women ran in 2013, with Holmes running in Ward 4, while McCreath took on Ron Ellsworth for deputy mayor.

Holmes received less than 10 per cent of the vote in her three-person race, while McCreath got 17 per cent of the vote.

i can do more to help this city by being on council, not by being a sacrificial lamb like 2013 who only got 17% of votes. #sjpoli — @Jenn_McCreath

A former member of Great Big Sea is also running for councillor at large, but it is not the one some people had expected.

While Bob Hallett continues to voice his criticisms of council online, it was Darrell Power who submitted nomination papers Tuesday.

Darrell Power signs his nomination papers accompanied by his sister, Carolyn, and colleague Jason Whelan. (@DarrellPowerNL/Twitter)

Power left as bass player in the Newfoundland band in 2003, and currently works as a radio host with VOCM.

Also new in the running is Terry Bennett, a CUPE local president who has expressed concern over cuts to city jobs in the past.

New faces, new races

Several other new candidates are now named on the official list released on Tuesday.

Deanne Stapleton, who finished sixth for councillor at large in 2013, will now be running in Ward 1 to replace incumbent Danny Breen. She signed her papers Monday.

Also announcing was Tom Badcock, executive director of the Hub and a candidate in the 2013 election.

In a late twist, Sheilagh O'Leary will now have to campaign for deputy mayor, as a second candidate, Michelle Worthman, has come forward.

Incumbent councillor Sheilagh O'Leary will face competition for the deputy mayor job after Michelle Worthman filed nominaton papers on Tuesday. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"Never for one minute did I ever take it for granted that I would be acclaimed," O'Leary said after the deadline. "I've been encouraging people, and in particular women, to step up and run."

Worthman says she is campaigning on a promise to cut pay for new councillors by 10 per cent, review top level management and create "new co-operation with Metrobus into the towns of Torbay and Paradise."

Below is the final list of candidates:

Mayor

Danny Breen

Renee Sharp

Andy Wells

Deputy Mayor

Sheilagh O'Leary

Michelle Worthman

Ward 1

Lou Puddister

Nadeem Saqlain

Deanne Stapleton

Ward 2

Tom Badcock

Greg Dunne

Jonathan Galgay

Pamela Hodder

Hope Jamieson

Wayne Ralph

Derek Winsor

Ward 3

Walter Harding

Jamie Korab

Peter McDonald

Ward 4

Scott Fitzgerald

Ian Froude

Ward 5

Wally Collins

Paul Dinn

Jamie Finn

Fraser Piccott

Mike Walsh

At large