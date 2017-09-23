Geoff Eaton was just 22 when he was diagnosed with leukemia almost two decades ago.

He spent time in a medically induced coma, needed bone marrow transplants from his father and a faced a long road to recovery.

Eaton, who is a second cousin of this story's reporter, also had to teach himself how to walk again and vowed to hike up Signal Hill.

"Getting back on my feet was one of my first goals," Eaton said.

"So I worked at that every single day. Then I decided to mark that anniversary of getting back on my feet, that I wanted to do something symbolic and important to me and that is where this climb came from."

This picture, taken Sept. 20, 2000, shows the support of Eaton's first climb. (Geoff Eaton/YACC)

On Sept. 20, 2000, Eaton — surrounded by 200 family and friends — made his way to the top.

"It was awesome … The energy and support from the community carried me up the hill that year," Eaton recalled.

Year after year, he continued what he calls his "first steps" tradition until he made it an annual fundraiser for his organization, Young Adult Cancer Canada.

Cancer survivor Geoff Eaton said 'The Climb' is one of his organization's biggest annual fundraisers during the year. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"Over the years, it has evolved, for sure," said Eaton.

"When we start to gather at the bottom and you see people that have come out and supporting our work, we all at Young Adult Cancer Canada feel a real sense of gratitude. We can only help those young adults because people believe in what we do," he said.

This year's YACC Climb gets underway Sunday at 2 p.m. at Signal Hill.

