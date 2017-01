Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas bar in St. John's Wednesday night.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to the Canadian Tire gas bar on Torbay Road around 9:30 p.m.

An armed man entered the store and demanded cash and fled on foot.

Police did not confirm reports that the man had a knife. No one was injured in the incident.

Officers and a K-9 unit searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.