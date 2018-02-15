There's lots of Olympic-themed viewing parties happening across the country, but the one at St. Bonaventure's College in St. John's Thursday had nothing to do with sports.

The St. Bon's Wind Ensemble was highlighted on national TV during CBC's Olympics coverage, after winning one of six categories in this year's Canadian Music Class Challenge.

The group, which spans Grades 5 to 12, came out on top for its rendition of the CBC Olympic theme in the High School Instrumental category in December.

Students gathered in the school gym Thursday to see their award-winning video played on CBC and the students also made an appearance, too.

Jasmine Rahman says the whole experience has been fun. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

"We worked really hard and we had lots of fun doing it," said 14-year-old Jasmine Rahman.

"We are a very close group and it's very special to have so many people supporting you and it's just fun to play music.

Global anthem — with an ode to Newfoundland

Vincenza Etchegary, the school's music teacher, said the Olympic theme was chosen for the competition after much thought.

"I thought, 'Wow, what an amazing opportunity for the students' and that's why we selected it," she said.

"We added a little bit of Newfoundland twist. We used the fiddle and spoons."

Etchegary said the win and appearing within the Olympics coverage Thursday are moments she won't soon forget.

"It's pretty amazing. I would say it ranks up there with playing for the Pope [which we did]," she said.

The national contest, which last year drew 500 entries, is put off by CBC Music in association with MusiCounts — the charity of the Juno Awards.

Vincenza Etchegary, the school's music teacher, says she is exceptionally proud of the students, and praises the support of the school and parents. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Each year, music classes can pick from a list of pre-approved songs to sing and submit. It can be a note-for-note cover, or a different take on one of the tunes.

Bella Cantante choir, an 11-member vocal ensemble at Holy Heart High School was also a winner. Its version of Both Sides Now won the category of High School Vocal with musical accompaniment or a cappella.

See more from the video-viewing party at St. Bon's in the video below.