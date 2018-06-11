Canadian Cancer Society calling for more volunteer drivers

If you have daytime availability, a vehicle, a clean driving record, and time to volunteer, the Canadian Cancer Society might want to recruit you.

The organization says it desperately needs new recruits in the St. John's region for their volunteer driver program.

Sarah Geck, manager of community services for the Canadian Cancer Society, says the program arranges over 150 rides per week.

"It's a really important program that we have because a lot of these patients either don't have family that assists them with drives or they don't have a vehicle of their own," said Geck.

The program, which began in 2011, secures volunteers to transport cancer patients to and from their appointments in St. John's where treatments take place. To date, the program has organized 48,470 drives on patients' behalf.

Eliminating stress

The driver program currently has 55 volunteers but is searching for more in the Mount Pearl, Conception Bay South and Airport Heights areas.

"It's really important for them to be able to get back and forth to their appointments on time and not have that added stress," said Geck.

​She says they face a "huge problem" during the summer as many volunteers go on vacation.

It makes you feel good and it's a big help to them. - Anne MacDonald

"We are always looking for more volunteers because we couldn't do this program without them," she said.

Geck says it's a flexible opportunity to help donate to the society or gain volunteer hours as participants are only responsible for one drive per week.

Safety checks

The Canadian Cancer Society doesn't help the volunteers financially but tries to match drivers with people in their area to reduce travelling distance.

In order to take part in the program volunteers must have a clean driving record, undergo a criminal background check and take part in a one-on-one interview to ensure applicants understand what is expected.

Also, daytime availability is crucial as most appointments take place during working hours from Monday to Friday.

John MacDonald, left, and Anne MacDonald, right, are giving back to the Canadian Cancer Society by volunteering their time. (Submitted)

Anne MacDonald battled with cancer while living in Sydney, N.S., having to travel to Halifax for treatments. Now, she's a volunteer driver in St. John's.

She said the "wonderful" volunteers and employees at The Lodge That Gives, a facility similar to Daffodil Place, inspired her to help where she could after moving to St. John's.

"[The volunteer driver program] is an excellent way to help out people who are in a difficult situation in their life," MacDonald said.

"It makes you feel good and it's a big help to them and it really doesn't cost you a whole lot of time or money.

"I'd encourage anyone to get involved in the program as we have met some very great people."

People wanting to get involved as either a driver or recipient can contact the community service co-ordinators for the Canadian Cancer Society at 1-709-753-6520.

