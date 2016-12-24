A stand of super mailboxes in Botwood have been left tattered, with the doors ripped off and mail lying on the ground.

According to an RCMP officer with the nearby Grand-Falls Windsor detachment, the police are unsure when exactly the mailboxes on Military Road were vandalized. The mail lying on the ground was collected by the RCMP after officers were unable to reach Canada Post. A police spokesman said he's not sure what, if anything, was stolen.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.