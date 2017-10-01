If these photos are any indication, the moose don't stand a chance on Newfoundland's west coast.

CBC Corner Brook launched a contest this week, asking people to submit their best camouflage photos to our Facebook page.

Throughout the week, more than 60 people submitted their photos — camo babies, camo pets, camo weddings, camo engagements and camo graduations.

There was even one camo tattoo, though it was perhaps a little risqué for this family-friendly website.

The winner will be announced Monday on the Corner Brook Morning Show.

Here's just a few of the photos.

It seems Tanya Jacobs and her husband both enjoy long walks in the woods. (Submitted)

Is a love for camo genetic? Sure seems that way for the McIsaac clan. (Submitted)

Melissa O'Brien and Jeff Keats have a cute little moose on their hands. (Submitted)

Josh Kavli and his beautiful pup, Milo, are decked out in their best camo. (Submitted)

While they may be hard to spot in the woods, it's not hard to see Amanda Lovell and her fiancé are in love. (Submitted)

Dreams of hunting run through Jacob Adams's little head. (Submitted)

Niall Tierney in a lovely little camo onesie. (Submitted)

Lily Gaultois is cuckoo for camouflage. (Submitted)

Look at this lil one! Little Charles Bellows. (Submitted)

Taylor Lynn Hutchings rocked military camo to her graduation. (Submitted)

This is two-year-old Luke Goulding, a.k.a. Cool Hand Luke. (Submitted)

The camo might disguise her from the neck down, but there's no hiding Eva Goulding's smile! (Submitted)