The musical A Call to Arms is back and the story of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment soldier in the First World War at the heart of the tale has evolved even more — 12 years after its original production at Gonzaga High School in St. John's.

The production by Atlantic Light Theatre is the "true-yet-unknown story of Stephen Norris, a bittersweet story of family, love and sacrifice" from playwright, and now Come From Away fame, Petrina Bromley.

"After they did the second year of this in 2005, things really started to unfold. I keep describing [the musical] as an onion where layer after layer after layer come to light," said musical director Douglas Vaughan.

Vaughan said even more elements of Norris's life have been discovered and incorporated into the musical.

A Call To Arms runs Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 at Holy Heart Theatre in St. John's. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"In the first rendition of this musical, they created a love interest. Since 2005, they found out there really was a love interest. Her name was Hannah Aylward, she was a teacher," he said.

"Every bit of our history that we can put together makes our story more complete ... so it's important for all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians to know this story and to celebrate it," Vaughan added.

