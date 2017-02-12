Three Californians with binoculars walk on to the ferry across the Strait of Belle Isle in January and....

No punch line here — just a story about the lure of the Labrador wild and a trio of visitors who came from the sunny south for a winter birding adventure, and found a warm welcome.

Ken Burton, a professional ornithologist and wilderness guide from Del Norte County, California, and two other avid birdwatchers from that state travelled north in pursuit of species on what Burton called their "wish lists."

"Labrador was sort of a last-minute decision," he told the Corner Brook Morning Show.

"We had intended to visit northern and western Newfoundland, but there was this ferry running to Quebec and Labrador and we decided, 'what the heck, let's give it a shot.'"

The Dovekie, a tiny seabird, was spotted as the Americans got off the ferry in Blanc Sablon. (Ken Burton)

The birders were looking for mainly high-Arctic species they had never seen. One that was on all of their wish lists was a tiny seabird called a Dovekie, and they saw many of them right from the deck of the ferry as it sailed into Blanc Sablon, Quebec.

No such luck, though, with the coveted ivory gull, but Burton wasn't surprised.

"They're very hard to find, due in part to the loss of ice in the last several decades. The species has declined by about 80 percent."

These ice formations near Portland Creek seem exotic when you come from a land of sunshine and sandy beaches. (Ken Burton)

So how successful was the trip when only one of the group's two most sought-after species came within binocular range?

"I saw lots and lots of Iceland gulls, that was one of the commonest birds we saw, almost everywhere we went," said Burton.



"We failed to find the ivory gull, but I think we all felt the trip was successful in that we all got to see a part of the world at a time of the year that you people do. We started to look at it just as a snow and ice adventure."

There was lots of other wildlife on the trip to the Northern Peninsula and southern Labrador. (Ken Burton)

Burton said it was easy to find lodging most of the time because there were so few tourists around.

"The big thing that stood out to all of us was how welcoming and friendly everyone was," said Burton. "We were certainly unexpected" in Labrador in January.