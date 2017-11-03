There's been a major shift in the Newfoundland and Labrador insurance industry.

Cal LeGrow Insurance and Financial Group has sold its personal home and auto insurance branch to Macdonald Chisholm Trask (MCT) Insurance of Nova Scotia.

A company spokesperson told CBC News that more than 20,000 customers in Newfoundland and Labrador have home and auto policies with Cal LeGrow.

The company said it plans to focus on what it calls "the growth areas of commercial insurance and financial solutions in Atlantic Canada."

No job losses or layoffs

The buyer of the policies, MCT, has 13 offices in Nova Scotia, as well as branches in Moncton and St. John's.

The sale price was not disclosed. Cal LeGrow said there would be no job losses or layoffs as a result of the announcment.

"All existing personal insurance policies brokered by Cal LeGrow remain in force, simply shifting to the new brokerage firm," Jeff LeGrow wrote in a statement.

"Affected customers will be notified of the sale, and will receive ongoing communication about the transfer of their business to MCT."