A 24-year-old killed in a highway crash on Newfoundland's east coast Friday was heading to Lewisporte for the christening of her niece.

Now, the family of Caitlyn Alyssa Jacobs is setting up an educational fund in her memory, to be used for the baby she loved.

Jacobs was behind the wheel Friday night when her car was involved in a two-vehicle collision near Adeytown, just east of Clarenville.

She died at the scene.

A funeral service will be held at St. Matthews United Church in Lewisporte on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m.

RCMP are still investigating the accident, which sent the other driver to hospital with serious injuries.