In one fell swoop, a well-meaning organization has exposed deep-seated systemic racism.

Let's put aside for a moment the fact that attendees at a Newfoundland and Labrador Law Enforcement Torch Run Halloween party dressed as a generic African tribe in blackface, a cowboy and Indian, and an Arab sheik.

Let's hold comment on the fact that about 100 attendees from law enforcement were present without objection and that photos of these costumes were posted online.

The real evidence of the pervasive racism lies in the pseudo-apology.

The response of Lynette Wells, co-director of NL-LETR, says it all. The organization apologized for uploading the offending photos to Facebook and affirmed that the organization strives for diversity and inclusion and by implication, can't be racist. That is not an apology.

Instead of recognizing the costumes are racist and offensive, they've apologized for the fact they were caught wearing them.

Celebrating diversity? I don't think so

The stated intention was to "celebrate diversity." If at this point you're wondering "why is blackface offensive" or "what's wrong with an Indian costume," there are many great articles written on this topic.

An easy rule is this: Don't Wear a People, Race or Stereotype as a costume.

Newfoundland and Labrador Law Enforcement Torch Run, which raises money for the Special Olympics, held a Halloween party last week in Mount Pearl. (Ishmael N. Daro/BuzzFeed)

Black, Indigenous and people from other marginalized communities can't wash off their race at the end of a party, they can't strip off their outfit and have the stereotypes and prejudices attributed to them fall away with it.

These costumes do not celebrate diversity, they reinforce stereotypes and objectify people. By failing to directly address the costumes themselves, NL-LETR lays bare the pervasive and insidious racism that persists in our community.

In its response, NL-LETR stated, "Clearly from the work we do on the job and in our volunteer roles we support diversity and inclusion."

This is a classic pivot. Redirecting the conversation to the organization's progressive aims of supporting the Special Olympics completely misses the point. The deflection shows that they fail to understand that good intentions don't excuse the harm that is caused by this behaviour.

The fact of promoting disability inclusion doesn't mean that your actions don't contribute to, perpetuate or benefit from colonialism and racism.

Perhaps most important, party attendees were law enforcement officers, RNC and RCMP service members, people on the front line of our legal system.

The legal system also needs to change

Their role as impartial arbiters on the ground demands awareness about issues of race, gender, among others. These costumes show a complete lack of awareness of the use of caricatures of Indigenous and black people (often in blackface), as a means of silencing their voices and reinforcing white supremacy.

As a lawyer, I too am part of a justice system that is founded on colonialism and steeped in social and cultural constructs that perpetuate racism.

Administrators of the NL-LETR Facebook group deleted a number of images taken at the group's Halloween party. (Ishmael N. Daro/BuzzFeed)

It is the responsibility of each and every person involved in our justice system to be aware of their privilege, to do their research, to actively decolonize and undermine the racist structures within our system.

The NL-LETR, the RNC and the RCMP need to apologize for this abhorrent behaviour on the part of their members.

All service members need to undertake unconscious bias and cultural sensitivity training.

Most important, we all need to reflect on our privilege and examine how we can dismantle colonial structures and subvert white supremacy.

As a community, we can do better. We must do better.