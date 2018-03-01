Cain's Quest a male-dominated event, with women playing supporting roles

When the record 41 two-person teams competing in Cain's Quest launch from the starting line in Labrador City on Friday, there won't be a woman among them.

That's nothing new, and at least one says there's a perfectly good reason for that.

"We're not as mentally sick as those guys," said Labrador City's Heather Watkins. She's married to veteran racer Jason Watkins who, along with his partner Kevin Willmott, won the race in 2014.

"You gotta be crazy to do a race like this," she added.

Labrador City residents Jason Watkins, left, and Kevin Willmott of Team 73 have dedicated months of preparation to this year's Cain's Quest snowmobile race, and say it wouldn't be possible without support from their families. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Indeed, a thirst for speed, adventure and competition is a must if you're planning to launch yourself into the wild and rugged Labrador wilderness in March, because this is no leisurely snowmobile ride.

This year's route will take riders over 3,200 kilometres of some of the toughest country on the planet, with competitors dealing with everything from white-outs, rocks and tricky water crossings to mechanical breakdowns — and even the threat of polar bears.

Frostbitten skin a badge of honour

That's not to mention the bone-chilling temperatures competitors have encountered in past races, with traces of frostbite a badge of honour on any exposed skin.

So Heather Watkins and other Cain's Quest spouses are happy to play a supporting role — preparing the food, packing the gear and monitoring the progress of the race on their computer screens as GPS tracking devices provide a minute-by-minute update of competition.

The 3,200-kilometre route for Cain's Quest 2018 adorns the hoods of Team 73 snowmobiles, which will be raced by Jason Watkins and Kevin Willmott of Labrador City. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Recalling an incident four years ago, Heather said being able to track the race can also be stressful, especially when the team's icon stops moving.

"As a wife and a mother of little kids you're thinking, 'OK, where is my husband? Why is it not updating? Is he hurt?' Everything goes through your mind," she said.

But Heather is stepping up her involvement this year. Instead of staying home and following it on her computer, she plans to hit the road and visit various checkpoints to welcome her husband as the race progresses.

She's prepared for very little sleep and plenty of coffee.

"I'm excited and nervous," she said, adding she would like to see Team 73 atop the podium at the conclusion of the race, but her biggest wish is that every team finish safely.

Even though it's a male-dominated event, Coreen Paul has proven that women have the mettle for the race.

Former Labrador resident Coreen Paul, right — with her husband, Jason, their two young children and the family's pet dog — is the only woman to have competed in the Cain's Quest snowmobile endurance race, finishing it in 2012. (CBC)

Paul and her husband Jason, former Labrador residents, teamed up to complete Cain's Quest in 2014, but no women have signed up since, according to organizers.

Heather Watkins would like to see that change.

"Absolutely, if they're a bit crazy," she said. "But you'll never see me do the race."