Organizers of what's described as one of the most gruelling snowmobile endurance races on the planet are upbeat as Labrador prepares to host this year's running of Cain's Quest.

"The mood is positive," said race chair Glenn Emberley.

A record 41 teams of two racers — five more than registered in 2016 — are entered for an event that will cover 3,200 kilometres of daunting terrain and weather, and test the resolve and physical limitations of some of the most adventurous riders.

Organizers of the 2018 version of the Cain's Quest snowmobile endurance race expect scenes like this one from the 2016 event to be common once again as Labrador communities continue to embrace this gruelling and growing event. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Communities throughout Labrador are preparing to roll out the welcome mat.

Emberley said a small army of about 400 volunteers has stepped forward, businesses and governments at all levels have come through with the money needed to put together a first-class event, and the top three teams will again share in a prize of $100,000.

It's a truly international field. While most of the teams are from Labrador, there's a contingent from Newfoundland and the rest of Canada, along with one team each from the United States and Finland.

The widespread interest turns a media spotlight on Labrador.

"It puts us on the map, but it's all about the people of Labrador," said Emberley, referring to how Labradorians have embraced an event that celebrates winter and the rich cultural and historical connection to the land.

The 2018 Cain's Quest snowmobile endurance race will feature one notable change to the route: a straight shot north out of Churchill Falls, all the way to Nain.

Emberley said competitors this year can expect a level hospitality that has become synonymous with the race.

"You see the excitement, the energy, the enthusiasm that we see coming out of these communities. People can't wait for Cain's Quest to come, and when they do, they pull out all the stops," said Emberley, referring to the special meals, banners and general fanfare that accompanies the arrival of the racers.

About more than the money

The race will begin at noon on Friday in Labrador City and take competitors on a challenging route all the way north to Nain, south along the coast as far as L'Anse au Clair, and across central Labrador before finishing back in Labrador City on March 9.

The prize money is an incentive, but for most, the real reward is finishing such an extreme test of man and machine — and this year, all the racers are male.

One of the most notable changes is the route, with the opening day of the race taking competitors to Churchill Falls, a leg Emberley expects will take six to eight hours.

The racers will be required to take a mandatory 12-hour rest before tackling a very difficult journey northward to Nain, across a long stretch of barren, uninhabited terrain with checkpoints in out-of-the-way locations like Sail Lake and Border Beacon.

"That's going to be a long, hard run," said Emberley.

Glenn Emberley is chair of the 2018 Cain's Quest snowmobile endurance race in Labrador. (Submitted.)

As for riding conditions, organizers know a lot can change in a very short time in Labrador, but fingers are crossed that the weather will co-operate.

Winter 2018 has been characterized by plenty of snow and bone-chilling temperatures in western and northern Labrador, which is the good news.

But organizers are keeping a watchful eye on the north and south coasts, where snow and ice conditions might be a little more challenging.

"It will come down to the wire," said Emberley.