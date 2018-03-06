Aaron Poker was so tired Tuesday morning he could barely lift his arm to wave at the dozens of cheering supporters in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

He didn't even know what day of the week it was.

"Labrador is cheering for us right now," an exhausted Poker said minutes later as he caught his breath inside the Labrador Inn.

"Right now I'd like to go take a shower and go to bed."

Supporters of the Innu Hawks racing team cheered loudly and displayed banners Tuesday as the Cain's Quest team rolled into Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Poker and his Innu Hawks teammate, Len Rich, have been chewing up the Labrador countryside as the Cain's Quest snowmobile endurance race enters the homestretch.

They rolled into Happy Valley-Goose Bay at 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday, second only to defending champions Rob Gardner and Andrew Milley of Team 22.

In third spot was Team 88, with riders from Labrador and Ontario, setting the stage for what should be an exciting finish as the leaders push hard for a late Wednesday or early Thursday finish in Labrador City.

Pauline Rich (centre) could barely contain her enthusiasm and pride Tuesday in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Her husband, Len Rich, is one half of the Innu Hawks racing team that is causing so much excitement in this year's Cain's Quest snowmobile race. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The Hawks were greeted like heroes by dozens of supporters, many of whom made the journey from as far away as Natuashish, their hometown.

"I'm excited and I'm very proud of them. It shows that they are really good role models," said Pauline Rich, Len's mother.

"I think they're doing good. Fantastic. I feel happy and I want to cry," added Aaron's wife, Christine Poker.

Andrew Milley (left) of Labrador City and Rob Gardner of Maine, U.S.A., (Team 22) sit atop the leaderboard this year's Cain's Quest following a challenging but fast ride from L'Anse au Clair to Happy Valley-Goose Bay overnight on Tuesday. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Ideal conditions have made this one of the fastest Cain's Quest races.

"This is actually the least challenging we've ever seen it," said Milley.

The vice-chair of Cain's Quest, Rob Pilgrim, said the speeds have been very high.

"It's a testament to the research they've been doing and the fact we haven't had any recent snow," Pilgrim said.

The 3,200-kilometre race started March 2 in Labrador City with a record 41 two-man teams, but six teams had scratched for various reasons as of Tuesday morning.

The racers in Cain's Quest endure endless hours of physical punishment. Team 88 racer Scott Biddle's left hand is proof of that. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The competitors must take a mandatory 12-hour layover in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, with Team 22 a heavy favourite to repeat as champions.

And the Hawks can also expected to be tested by Team 88 riders Dixon Clements of Labrador City and Scott Biddle of Ontario, who along with Team 22 are part of the Team Maine Racing entry.

"They better put the hammer down," a confident-sounding Clements said of Poker and Rich.

"We just gained almost an hour from L'Anse au Clair, so they're going to see our headlights not long after we leave here."