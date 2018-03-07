Wabush resident Andrew Milley and American Rob Gardner have defended their Cain's Quest title.

Team Maine — No. 22 — crossed the finish line at Tanya Lake in Labrador City on Wednesday morning, winning the Labrador endurance race for the second time in a row, repeating their 2016 victory.

Milley immediately grabbed his young son Gracen, and then dedicated his victory to his father, Pentecostal pastor David Milley.

"We started off every leg with prayer," Milley said, his voice breaking with emotion.

"And I want to dedicate this to the man who taught me how important that is and has given everything for me to be able to pursue this dream. Thanks Dad."

Gardner's voice also broke when asked about his late grandfather, who passed away prior to the 2016 victory.

"Today when the sun came out, coming down around Esker road, seeing the ice through the trees, it was kind of surreal. Being my birthday, yeah I thought ...," Gardner said.

With the win, Gardner becomes the first three-time winner of Cain's Quest, but hinted at the finish line he and Milley may not be back to defend in 2020.

"I think we might take one off. We'll see what life brings," said Gardner.

Local favourites 'put on a show'

The 3,200-kilometre race, with a circuit from Labrador City to Nain and L'Anse au Clair then back to western Labrador, is held every two years.

​Cain's Quest organizers announced Tuesday night that this year's race was wrapping up ahead of schedule with a boost from Mother Nature.

Second place finishers, Len Rich and Aaron Poker of Natuashish, known as the Innu Hawks, crossed the finish line about an hour and 20 minutes after the winners.

"I'm tired and I'm hungry," said Poker.

"We put on a show, hey."

The winners claimed a top prize of $50,000, while the Innu Hawks will receive $25,000.

Organizers say extremely favourable conditions allowed racers to complete the 2018 course faster than usual. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Gardner said the exceptional conditions this year meant very little trouble along the course and gave Team 22 a big lead heading into the final leg of the race.

He thanked all the support workers — Cain's Quest, with a record 41 teams, had about 400 volunteers in 2018.

"Team work makes the dream work," Gardner said.