Cabins underwater after major flooding near Bonne Bay

Multiple homes in a popular cabin area north of Deer Lake are partially underwater following a draining problem in a nearby pond.

Deer Lake RCMP said Friday that water levels at Bottomless Pond in Goose Arm are currently at two feet above normal, triggering severe flooding in the area.

Police say the flooding has been happening due to a draining problem at Bottomless Pond. (Submitted by Deer Lake RCMP)

Goose Arm is 12 kilometres away from the popular Bonne Bay cabin area near Gros Morne National Park.

The RCMP are asking boaters to stay off the water in the area in the event of sudden draining.

Cabin owners in the region checked on their homes this week and discovered the flooding.

The RCMP said the flooding has been going on for several days, but it only became a safety concern on Friday.

Another cabin is seen underwater off Bottomless Pond. (Submitted by Deer Lake RCMP)

Police said they are working with water resources from the provincial government to figure out what's going on, and are asking people to stay away from the area until further notice.