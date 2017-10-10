Cabinet ministers may soon lose their reserved parking spots close to the doors of the West Block of Confederation Building in St. John's because of a complaint that the spaces should be allocated to people with disabilities.

Advocate Craig Reid argued that parking spaces reserved for cabinet ministers are exactly where blue zone spots should be.

Reid said the politicians now get to park closer to the main doors of the West Block building than anyone else — even closer than the nearest blue zone spots.

The main doors to the West Block of the Confederation Building in St. John's. Cabinet ministers park directly across from the doors, as illustrated by the red car. (CBC)

"The Number 1 rule for accessible parking in our legislation is it has to be located closest to the primary entrance of the building," said Reid.

His complaint has led to an order from a government inspector who determined existing blue zone spaces near the building are not acceptable under the province's own Buildings Accessibility Act.

The inspector has ordered the provincial government to change the blue zone parking near the West Block by Oct. 27.

'Accessibility to buildings we've paid for'

The inspector cited the fact that the existing blue zone parking spaces are not, as the Buildings Accessibility Act requires, "on the shortest possible accessible route to the principal entrances of the building."

A spokesperson for Transportation and Works says that department has received the compliance order, and is working with Service NL to "resolve the matter as quickly as possible."

Craig Reid walks toward the entrance of the West Block of the Confederation Building in St. John's. (CBC )

Reid has multiple health issues, including painful back and hip problems. He uses a cane.

The 52-year old from Mount Pearl does not work for the Newfoundland and Labrador government, but for years he's pushed to make life better for people with disabilities.

"This is a government service, and government services are supposed to be accessible. And the first point of contact is our parking lot. And if we can't get that right, well, there's something wrong with our government."

Reserved parking spaces for cabinet ministers outside the West Block of Confederation Building in St. John's (CBC)

Could 'easily' park elsewhere, minister agrees

Education Minister Dale Kirby, who spoke with Reid as he left Confederation Building, agreed he is able to park closer to the main entrance than people who need blue zone spaces.

Disabilities advocate Craig Reid speaks with Education Minister Dale Kirby outside the West Block of Confederation Building in St. John's. (CBC )

"You'll see that my spot right there — that's my car right here, the grey one — I guess is closer to the door than the ones at the end that are blue [zone], yeah," Kirby said.

He told Reid that cabinet ministers could "easily" park elsewhere.

"There's no special reason. I think it's by virtue of what's traditionally been done. And as you know ... what we've done traditionally is not necessarily ... what works best for people with disabilities," Kirby said.

Reid says he'll keep working with local disabilities groups to bring about a more inclusive Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Low-cost solutions that work for everyone. That's the name of the game. No-one's trying to break the bank here. We're just looking about fairness, to have accessibility to buildings we've paid for."