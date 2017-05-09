Creating more private sector jobs is the focus of a cabinet committee announced Tuesday by Premier Dwight Ball and industry representatives from the fishery, aquaculture and food industries.

Ball, in a room packed with Liberal cabinet ministers, said the first industries to be targeted are agriculture and aquaculture, with the goal of creating jobs in rural areas.

The committee will have the premier and several key ministers sitting on it, including finance, health, municipal affairs and environment, natural resources, tourism and advanced education.

I count 10 MHAs here for the announcement of a cabinet committee on jobs #nlpoli pic.twitter.com/KnFlRfmaf7 — @PeterCBC

Mark Lane, Executive Director of the Newfoundland Aquaculture Industry Association said he is pleased with the jobs strategy, saying that industry is worth $300 million to the province.

There are job opportunities in the food production sector, according to Kristie Jameson Executive Director of Food First N.L. She said 80 per cent of produce is imported now, and the province needs to become more self sufficient.

All first steps, the premier said. In the future, he expects the committee to look at job opportunities in industries such as aerospace and clean energy.

'Why did it take 18 months to set up a committee?' - Earle McCurdy, NDP leader

Small businesses can be megaprojects, Ball said. If 1,000 businesses create five jobs each, "that's a megaproject ... it's a megaproject that will keep on going."

The Tuesday launch of the new committee was short on detail. While Ball talked about "removing barriers" and supporting employment, he said "there's no specific target" as to the number of jobs to be aimed for.

A news release talked about a "commitment to foster an environment where business can excel" and "industry summits" to discuss opportunities and challenges.

No substance, say opposition members

"Much ado about nothing," is how the Progressive Conservative MHA for Mount Pearl North Steve Kent described the announcement.

"We heard nothing concrete about what government is going to do to grow those industries."

NDP leader Earle McCurdy says the government can develop policies that create jobs, but he's wondering why it took so long after the election just to set up a committee. (Gary Locke/CBC)

New Democrat leader Earle McCurdy said government is responsible for creating jobs, and he's surprised it took so long after the election to get around to it.

"Why did it take 18 months to set up a committee?"

McCurdy also agreed the initiative is short on specifics.

"It's still a mystery to me where the Grieg proposal stands," he said, referring to a proposed salmon hatchery in Marystown and in Placentia Bay that has requested government investment.

McCurdy also wondered if the committee will be working with labour groups as well as businesses.