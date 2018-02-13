Full time residents and cabin owners in Brigus Junction are up in arms about a new garbage collection strategy that's creating a mess of litter in the typically clean area.

Close to 500 cabin and homeowners live in the region and over the past two years, they've been battling a $180 annual bill to have their garbage picked up.

Ryan Edwards, who lives in the community year round, says that as of Jan. 1 the provincial government promised to pick up garbage at a universal pickup zone.

But without a waste bin, the spot has turned into quite the eyesore.

Residents of Brigus Junction were upset over the weekend after a sign for waste collection was put up with no garbage bins in sight. (Submitted)

"I'm up here living in what was a pristine environment and now to see all this garbage around everywhere, it makes me sick," said Edwards.

"There's no bin, there's trash everywhere being left on the ground, we haven't been notified as a cabin owner who's picking up the garbage or who's taking care of it.'

On Sunday evening the waste was collected, but no bin was installed, and much of the litter surrounding it remained.

When reached for comment, the Eastern Regional Service Board, which handles garbage collection in the area said they are aware of the situation.

To combat residents concerns, officials said a garbage disposal bin will be installed at the site, and others like it across the province.