If cab driver Lulzim Jakupaj was worried after his arrest for break and enter and sexual assault, he didn't show it in the police interview room.

On Wednesday, a St. John's courtroom watched the first two hours of a lengthy police interview Jakupaj gave the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary on May 27, 2016 — six days after he allegedly followed a female passenger inside a Kilbride apartment.

"I know I'll be walking away and smiling because I know there's no guilt on me whatsoever," Jakupaj told RNC Sgt. Colin McNeil.

RNC Sgt. Colin McNeil appears to be next on the stand at Lulzim - or Leon - Jakupaj's break and enter trial. #nlcrime #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/0QvXdgtmUy — @arianakelland

McNeil was the primary investigator looking into a break-in that happened around 3 a.m. on Carondale Drive. The tenant who lived there, Jonathan Courish, reported chasing after a man after seeing the suspect peering in his bedroom.

McNeil also testified that he was part of a case management team looking at a series of incidents involving cab drivers.

Being 'set up'

Jakupaj admitted to dropping a woman off at a home on Carondale but was adamant he left immediately after and drove downtown.

"Cause I know myself I did nothing but made sure she got home safe," he said.

Two witnesses have taken the stand at Jakupaj's trial to say they observed a City Wide Taxi driver get out of his vehicle and walk in the direction of the female passenger who exited minutes earlier.

When this was put to Jakupaj, he said he was simply being "set up."

"[The witnesses] told us that you exited the vehicle," McNeil told Jakupaj.

"No, that's not true."

RNC Sgt. Colin McNeil says a major case management team was created to look at a series of incidents involving cab drivers. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

Jakupaj then directed McNeil to check CCTV cameras on George Street, that he says would have shown his vehicle 15 minutes after driving the woman to Kilbride.

"You do your work. Do your job. I really have no concerns whatsoever," Jakupaj said.

Defence lawyer Jason Edwards has questioned the timeline of events set up by the Crown, suggesting cameras on George Street show just 15 minutes lapsed between the trip to Kilbride and Jakupaj returning.

"You can check the cameras. You will see the time that I get downtown when I pick up the fare, and you can confirm with yourself. Don't matter what they say."

Jakupaj is on trial for a single count of break and enter. he has been out on bail since October, under conditions that include not driving a taxi cab.

He is facing separate charges of sexual assault related to other complaints, and will go on trial for that in November.