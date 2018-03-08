A dispute between two feuding cab companies in Clarenville has spilled over into the public after one owner has accused another owner of adding stickers to his cabs in an effort to smear him.

Wallace Benoit, the owner of Benoit's Taxi, says the other cab company in the eastern Newfoundland town is making false claims that he set up his company using government money because he's Indigenous.

"It's an Aboriginal business, but it's 100 per cent funded by me only," Benoit said.

"My money, my time, and no government funding."

Benoit's Taxi started running two weeks ago, adding three new cabs to the street in Clarenville. There are plans to soon add a fourth. Benoit has taken a temporary layoff from his job in Alberta in order to get the business up and running.

But that competition isn't sitting well with Ralph Duffett, the owner of Clarenville Cabs — a long-standing company with multiple vehicles.

Benoit's Taxi in Clarenville currently has three cars on the road. Owner Wallace Benoit says he financed the vehicles himself. (Facebook)

Duffett, who has owned the cab company for four years, claims that Benoit has threatened to take over the cab business in the town and that he will use federal government funding to do it.

Duffett has now added sticker decals to the sides of his vehicles that say "No government funding here!" — a move even Duffett himself admits has drawn some criticism from customers.

"It's an insult to me as an Aboriginal person and an insult to the government," Benoit said.

Still, Duffett has no plans to take them off.

"No one ever gave me government funding. It's not fair to use taxpayers money to compete against another taxpayer in the same business," Duffett told CBC News in a phone conversation.

Asked why it mattered if Benoit received government money in the first place, Duffett said, "If someone put their time and money over the years into a company, it's not fair for the government to write a cheque for someone to compete with you."

Originally, the stickers read: 'No government money here,' but Duffett said he changed the wording after it was pointed out that he has government contracts.

Reduced fares

Meanwhile, Benoit said his drivers have been stopped three or four times after the RCMP received complaints that the company wasn't registered or licensed.

Benoit said it was Duffett who called the police on him.

"I'm running legal. I'm running right. My driver's are all licensed. They pull me over and there's no issue," Benoit said.

The RCMP in Clarenville confirm it has received multiple complaints on the matter, but has found everything to be above board.

CBC contacted a representative at the Indigenous and Northern Affairs Department, who could not immediately confirm or rule out that Benoit is receiving money.

On social media, many have voiced their displeasure over the stickers.

"He's whining and crying because I got my prices reduced, Well, he came and reduced his prices first," Duffett said.

Benoit is requesting a peace bond. The matter is scheduled for provincial court in Clarenville in April.