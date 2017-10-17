An extra vote to fill unclaimed town council seats in Robert's Arm, in central Newfoundland, has become more competitive than the original race.

Robert's Arm residents didn't vote alongside the rest of the province in September's municipal election, because only four people from the town of 800 near Springdale put their names forward.

Kayla Short is one of the candidates who put their names forward for the byelection in Robert's Arm. (Submitted by Kayla Short)

But six new candidates have decided to run in a supplementary byelection Oct. 24 for the three unclaimed seats.

"The urgency to have a [full] council is definitely playing on everybody's mind," said Kayla Short, who is running.

She said when nomination day came for the original election, she just figured someone else would step up to the plate.

"Once the word came out that there wasn't enough to have an election, I guess my brain started moving towards a bigger step to help the town out."

New blood

Ronald Walsh, another new entrant in the race, said municipal politics in Robert's Arm has been dominated by the same set of players for years.

Ronald Walsh lived in Ontario for almost 40 years, but has moved to Robert's Arm and is now running for the town's council. (Submitted by Ronald Walsh)

He figures that led to complacency, and was one reason why so few people put their names forward for the September election.

Walsh was considering a run, but assumed incumbent councilors would return.

"I think everybody just thought that everyone was going to go back in the way it was."

Now, after encouragement from his friends, he's thrown his hat in the ring.

Changing of the guard

At 40, Short represents a newer, younger generation in municipal politics.

She said baby boomers have been active in town politics for years, and have done "a fantastic job in most areas," but appear to be taking a step back.

"I'm assuming they would be somewhat [worn out by] the political part in the town," she said.

Amy Simms, Shaun Coish, Wade Wiseman and Douglas Windsor are also running in the byelection.