Business owners scramble to rebuild after Mount Pearl fire

The man who owns a Mount Pearl tattoo shop that was destroyed by fire earlier this week is hoping to be up and running in a new location within the next week or two.

Rick Noftall's appointment book at Elite Tattoo Studio was full when the business went up in flames Sunday evening.

Now, he's in a hurry to get back in business.

Rick Noftall doesn't expect to get back into his Commonwealth Avenue tattoo shop for at least a year. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Noftall was home in bed when he got the call that his tattoo shop was ablaze.

He said the fire started just after 11 p.m, and his staff had left for the evening less than 30 minutes before that.

"There's absolutely nothing left. And it happened in a matter of under an hour. All I know is everything is gone, and I have to rebuild fresh," he said.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, which displaced several businesses in the strip mall.

"Electrical, maybe. I'm not sure. It could have possibly been a space heater that I was unaware was even there, or it could have been the old heaters against the sofa," he said. "They're taking their time, they're going through it thoroughly."

Noftall has been operating his business in Mount Pearl for 10 years, but he's been at the Commonwealth Avenue location for only about three months. He expects to be out for at least a year.

Coffee Matters does meal production for all its locations from the Mount Pearl building. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Coffee Matters, next door to Elite Tattoo Studio, serves as a food production site for six other Coffee Matters locations around the St. John's area. The business lost thousands of dollars worth of food due to smoke damage, and the structure itself has been completely cleared out.

Co-owner Scott Hillyer said it was a blow, but he's turning his energy toward rebuilding his business and maintaining his brand.

Scott Hillyer says this week has been a roller-coaster, and the support he's gotten from the city and other local businesses has been overwhelming. (Gary Locke/CBC)

"Once we had the department of health, the restoration teams and the insurances show up, our building was absolutely laden with smoke," Hillyer said.

It's been exactly three years since Hillyer started construction on the Commonwealth Avenue Coffee Matters location.

"My Facebook feed that morning was pictures of a blank shell, and if you go down to our store now that's exactly where we are, back to where we were three years ago with just studs and walls."

Hillyer says Coffee Matters currently looks exactly the way it did three years ago, when he started construction on the restaurant. (Gary Locke/CBC)

With the help of the City of Mount Pearl, Hillyer has managed to secure a temporary space in the North Atlantic Orange Store building, at the corner of Commonwealth Avenue and Old Placentia Road. He hopes to be back in business within the next two weeks.

"We signed a six-month lease, and they're only charging us for four months' rent. That's very heartwarming, to see a business reaching out."

The temporary Coffee Matters location should be up and running within the next two weeks. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Hillyer has been told he should be prepared to be out his old location for six to eight months.

Other businesses in the strip mall are also looking for new homes. Feltham and Associates Chartered Accountants have already relocated to O'Leary Avenue, and the owners of Charmed Hair Salon are also on the hunt for a temporary home.

Barkley's Pub has already reopened, and the Royal Bank of Canada should be back up and running in the coming days.