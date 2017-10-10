Rachel Moss says she shouldn't be expected to walk to school.

She lives less than 1.6 kilometres from Portugal Cove-St. Philip's Intermediate school but the distance isn't the problem.

"It's really dangerous," said the 14-year-old.

'I'm afraid I could be hit by a car.' - Rachel Moss

"There are areas of the walk that are narrower than my book bag and there will be nowhere to walk except on the busy street when the snow falls. I'm afraid I could be hit by a car or a bus."

The department of education provides money to cover the cost of transportation to and from school for pupils who reside 1.6 kilometres or more from school.

That means Rachel is not eligible.

Her mother, Suzette Moss, believes the policy might have made sense decades ago but is now obsolete and should be abandoned.

"I'd like to see [busing available] for all children in our province. I know there's not a whole lot of money but these are our kids. These children are our future," she said.

When CBC asked Education Minister Dale Kirby if this policy is being assessed it received a statement defending the policy and saying it's up to the school boards.

Education Minister Dale Kirby says he's happy to meet with the teachers' union (Gary Locke/CBC)

"Under the Schools Act, 1997, province's school boards are responsible for a system of transportation of students to and from schools," said the statement.

Suzette Moss is pushing back. She knows the school boards can make exceptions and offer a "courtesy seat" to a student who lives within 1.6 kilometres of a school.

But she said that's not good enough.

"The board can't make the change to the 1.6 [km] policy. The minister himself, Mr. Dale Kirby, has the ability to make the change to the policy. Only him," she said.



The Moss family said people across the province should write the education minister and demand a change.

"It's not just our community. All over the province there are children having to walk in very dangerous walk zones," said Rachel Moss.