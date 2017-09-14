The family of a Labrador boy who froze to death on the ice outside Makkovik in 2012 is wondering why the provincial government has not lived up to an election promise to hold an inquiry into his death.

Burton Winters was 14 when he perished. His death focused attention on search and rescue efforts and raised questions about whether an earlier response could have saved his life.

Winters' body was found on sea ice three days after he went missing. He had walked 19 kilometres from his stuck snowmobile, which was located a day earlier.

Burton Winters's snowmobile was located on ice by searchers; the teen's body was found a 19-kilometre walk away. (RCMP)

While a massive ground search was launched immediately, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre waited two days to send air support, in part because of weather and mechanical problems, a decision then-premier Kathy Dunderdale called a "moral failure."

"Young Burton Winters was very clearly let down in the worst possible way by the system, and we cannot stand by and continue to let him down," said Tom Williams, lawyer for the Winters family.

"The time is long past for giving this family the answers they deserve," Williams wrote in a letter Thursday to Justice Minister Andrew Parsons.

Communities along the coast of Labrador held vigils for Burton Winters, and both the provincial and federal governments were criticized for search and rescue efforts. (Debbie Ward and Kirk Mcneil)

Williams said the family was encouraged when the Liberal government promised in December 2015 that it would honour an election campaign promise and set up a public inquiry into the death.

But that hasn't happened, even though inquiries have been called on other issues during the years since Winters died.

"Delaying this further only adds to the pain and suffering of the Winters family," Williams wrote.

"The family is urging Minister Parsons and Premier Ball to do the right thing and call this inquiry immediately, so that they might finally have some peace."