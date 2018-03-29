Community rallies for man with autism who lost everything in Burnt Cove fire

A Southern Shore family is deeply moved by the outpouring of support shown in the wake of a devastating fatal fire over the weekend.

Junior Crocker, 64, was killed Sunday when his home went up in flames in Burnt Cove.

Crocker's son, Jeff, 34, was also home at the time of the fire but managed to escape — but not without making several attempts to save his father.

"It is a testament to the kind nature of people to band together during difficult times," the family told CBC News in a statement.

Elizabeth Carew, who lives just across the road from the family, says Crocker's death is a huge loss for the small community.

"[Junior] was a very nice man, and good to his son and good to everybody. He will be missed."

This is all that remains of the Crocker family home in Burnt Cove after a fire on March 25. (Gavin Simms/CBC)

Jeff Crocker has autism. His father was his primary caregiver.

Neighbour John Tee said he already misses the sound of Junior's ATV, which he'd hear every day when the man drove back and forth to Bay Bulls for groceries.

"He was the only one that I know of that could go on the highway and drive down and back with no problems," Tee laughed.

Loss of both parents

The tragic death comes just months after Jeff Crocker lost his mother to cancer. Carew often helped care for him after his mother became ill, and said he loved his mom and dad very much.

"It impacted him a lot," she said.

The Crocker family — Junior, Jeff and Peggy, shown here in a Christmas photo, has been torn apart by tragedy in recent months. (Submitted)

"It took him a while but he understood she's gone up to heaven with the angels. Two of them are looking down on [Jeff] now."

Crocker is now in the care of an older brother, who lives in Mobile.

"He's protected now," Carew said. "He's doing fine, he got out. Thank god for that."

Thousands raised for Jeff

In just one day, an online fundraiser raised nearly $7,000 to help support Jeff Crocker.

In the statement, the family said the amount "far exceeded our expectations to replace some of what Jeff has lost in the fire."

All of the man's belongings were destroyed, and Carew said the money will be a huge help to the family.

"He lost a lot of things. He had exercise equipment in his room and he liked to colour and do things like that … and he loved playing his PlayStation."

Carew is now looking after Smokey, the Crocker's family cat, who was originally thought to have died in the fire. On Tuesday, she discovered him roaming near the remains of the house.

Carew said she plans to take good care of him.