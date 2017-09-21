Police have charged a Burlington man with child luring as part of an investigation that has been ongoing for two years.

The 28-year-old was arrested on Tuesday, after officers searched a home in the community on Newfoundland's Baie Verte Peninsula.

He appeared in court on Tuesday in Grand Falls-Windsor, but was released and is scheduled to appear again in Baie Verte on Nov. 28.

The arrest came following an investigation that began in 2015. It was conducted by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, which includes both the RCMP and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.