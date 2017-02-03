Eight crew on a sinking vessel near the Burin Peninsula were rescued by search and rescue teams on Friday, according to Joint Task Force Atlantic.

JTF said Friday night that all eight crew members from a vessel in distress were hoisted onto a Cormorant helicopter about 130 nautical miles south of Burin.

The vessel was taking on water, and JTF said Friday night it was abandoned.

The 103 Squadron from Gander and the 424 Squadron from Trenton, Ont. were called on to assist.

JTF also thanked a "civilian agency" for its support during the rescue.

#JRCC assigned a #103Sqn Cormorant, nearby aircraft, #424Sqn Hercules to support a vessel near Burin, NL — @JTFA_FOIA