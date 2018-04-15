83-year-old man killed in Burin Peninsula collision

A single-vehicle collision on the Burin Peninsula has left an 83-year-old male driver dead, and his 82-year-old female passenger with minor injuries.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police say the crash occurred at around 6 p.m. on Friday on Route 211 near the community of Grand Le Pierre.

The man was taken to the Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre, where he succumbed to his injuries.

His 82-year-old passenger was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

The RCMP "B" Division Traffic Services and Burin Peninsula RCMP are investigating.