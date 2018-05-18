Burgeo veteran leaves hospital untreated when told service dog not welcome

Greg Janes went for a routine doctor's appointment at the Calder Health Care Centre in Burgeo earlier this month but it quickly went downhill when the doctor saw his service dog, Ace.

"When the doctor came out to get me and he called my name, I went in. And he said I wasn't allowed to have the dog in the hospital," said Janes shortly after the incident of his own volition.

The Canadian navy veteran explained to Dr. Imad Saeed Behnam Kellow that Ace is a certified service dog and helped him with his post traumatic stress disorder.

He was very rude to me. - Greg Janes

Janes says Kellow didn't care.

"I asked him if he wanted to see the paperwork for the dog and he said no. I didn't feel very welcome so I got up and left," he said.

"He was very rude to me. I'm glad I had my dog with me. My dog keeps me quite grounded. The service works. When something like this happens, my dog is able to care for me."

Certified service dog

Ace was wearing his proper identification, a veteran's service dog vest. Janes got Ace about six months ago, and this is the first time he's been refused a service in a medical facility.

"It's very upsetting when you know you are in a small community and you only have limited medical treatment," Janes said.

This particular doctor and Janes had a previous difficult encounter but that was before he had a service dog. That time, Kellow refused Janes medication to help him with his fear of flying.

When he went for an appointment at the health centre May 11, Janes was scheduled to see a different doctor. He said Kellow was taking on that doctor's patients for the day.

"I think he realized it was a service dog and still just refused to have the dog in the hospital. In this day and age I think it's purely due to ignorance. He may be an educated man, but when it comes to service dogs he certainly wasn't educated at all," Janes said.

Health authority apologizes

Western Health apologized for the incident and said staff lacked awareness about service dogs.

"Western Health is committed to ensuring our staff are made aware of service dogs and is thankful for Mr. Janes's offer to help provide some education to our staff about service dogs," reads a statement from Western Health.