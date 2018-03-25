There are only 91 students at Burgeo Academy, an all-grade school on Newfoundland's remote south coast, but students and teachers say being small works to their advantage.

"We're almost like a big family. You know, everybody knows everybody — that can be good and bad — every teacher knows every kid. And no one is more than five minutes from the school," says principal Corey Penney.

The town is a 150-kilometre drive off the Trans-Canada Highway. Many of the men here, and some of the women, leave to find work, especially during the winter months.

Burgeo is 150 kilometres off the Trans-Canada Highway, and a ferry ride from other communities on the south coast. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

But according to teacher Karen Hare, people find ways to keep living in a community they love.

"I came home in 2000 and I intended to come back for six months," says Hare, who teaches a combined class of Grade 2 and Grade 3.

"I think it's the most beautiful place on our island."

Hare said in combined classes, students learn to become more independent.

"They learn to get along with people who are not in their age group and the older ones take care of the younger kids."

The largest class at Burgeo Academy is the graduating class, with 12 students.

"I think a smaller school allowed us to get a lot of extra help, a closer relationship with teachers. I think it's a bit better for us, actually," said Julie Pink, one of the Grade 12s.

There are disadvantages, though.

"The cost right now for us to rent a school bus to go to, say, Corner Brook, you're looking at $1,000, $1,200," said Penney. "So just being away from the bigger centres can be a challenge."

Like other rural communities, the school has declining enrolment. The biggest class in 2018 is the graduating class, with a dozen students. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

And like most rural communities in the province, school enrolment is declining. He expects to lose students and staff as time goes on.

"We'll see what happens."