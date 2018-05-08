Why are women outnumbered in politics? It's not because they're 'shrinking violets'

The firestorm of bullying and harassment allegations that has swept into the House of Assembly has sent shock waves through the province, but it's far from the only workplace that needs an overhaul to deal with that kind of behaviour, according to a MUN professor and the leader of a group aimed at getting more women involved in politics.

"It's happening worldwide, actually," says Dianne Ford, an associate professor with Memorial University's School of Business.

To recap, cabinet ministers Eddie Joyce and Dale Kirby are currently on personal leave, requesting it after Premier Dwight Ball booted the two from caucus in the wake of bullying and harassment allegations levelled by fellow MHAs.

Former finance minister Cathy Bennett also spoke out, saying similar behaviour was a part of her decision to step down from the portfolio last summer.

"What we're seeing ... is a look behind the curtains [at the House of Assembly]," says Melissa Royle, a lawyer and chair of the Newfoundland and Labrador chapter of Equal Voice, an organization dedicated to electing more women to political office.

Being rude vs. being a bully

When it comes to workplace aggression, Ford said there are different types of behaviour.

"From your low grade kind of, one-ofs, incivility, where it's just like, 'Well, that was rude,' to harassment which can result in some human rights issues, right up to bullying which is persistent, chronic targeted actions against the individual."

Royle says whether it's because of the allegations leveled against film mogul Harvey Weinstein or the launch of the #MeToo movement, people are less accepting of certain behaviours. (Chriz Pizzello/Invision/AP)

"A lot of behaviours in the workplace that maybe were overlooked or were considered acceptable 10, 20, 50 years ago are no longer acceptable," said Royle.

"That applies to sexual harassment and certainly physical [harassment] but also this idea of bullying and verbal harassment as well."

Some conflict is good

Both Ford and Royle dismiss the notion that all workplaces should be places of constant harmony.

"We do actually want conflict within the workplace and in our politics — where we put ideas and tasks and behaviours to the fire. We want the best idea to rise out of that, out of good debate and conflict," Ford said.

Problems arise, she said, when task-based conflict turns into another type.

"When you get into socio-emotional conflict, where you're attacking the person and the spirit and the values of that person — and so those are the insults, the making fun of somebody or treating them disrespectfully or unfairly judging their work or their competence," she said.

The House of Assembly is a place of conflicting ideas and pointed questions, but Ford says learning how to 'fight fair' is important for not just political leaders, but everyone. (CBC)

Royle said not every idea deserves praise, but disagreement and rejection should meet a minimum threshold of civility.

"We want there to be [negative feedback about ideas], but when it becomes targeted against your personality, with a lack of respect, then that's a problem," she said.

Not only a women's issue

The impacts of bullying, especially in politics, are more than just hurt feelings — there are tangible consequences, Royle argued.

"Our mandate [at Equal Voice] is to elect more women to political office. Just over half of the population of our province is female, but we are outnumbered in the House of Assembly, by about three to one," she said.

But, women get elected at about the same rates men do when they are on the ballot — an important caveat, according to Royle.

"The problem is getting women to the ballot. A lot of the feedback that we get when we're trying to convince women to run or we're trying to hold campaign workshops is, 'I don't want to be a part of that,'" she said, referencing "disrespectful discourse" that's been especially highlighted in the last couple of weeks.

"It all compounds into a political word that people ... are a little bit more hesitant to enter into."

That hesitation shouldn't be taken as a slight against the ability of women to deal with conflict, said Royle.

"I don't think that any of the female politicians who have made complaints this week are shrinking violets who are afraid of conflict, not by any stretch," she said.

All three political parties have supported a private member's resolution by Windsor Lake MHA and Liberal backbencher Cathy Bennett to strengthen anti-harassment laws. Bennett is shown here high-fiving PC MHA Tracey Perry, who has accused Eddie Joyce of intimidation and harassment. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

So how can the firestorm be put out?

"Elect more women," Royle quips, laughing.

Increasing awareness helps, said Ford.

"The level of tolerance for it is decreasing, and to the extent that there is a shift in cultural and society, there will be reflected a shift of culture within organizations and political bodies."