Students in Natuashish were sent home early Wednesday after school staff discovered what appeared to be a bullet hole.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Rick Mills said the principal discovered a small hole in a classroom window early Wednesday morning, just after arriving at Mushuau Innu Natuashish school.

RCMP are investigating after the school's principal reported what appeared to be a bullet hole in a classroom window. (CBC)

Mills said the principal sent students home as a precaution while RCMP investigate.

Police don't believe there's any threat to people in Natuashish.