After bulk garbage collection was terminated more than a year ago, the City of St. John's could be bringing back a scaled down version of the service.

City council eliminated free pickup of bulk garbage in its 2016 budget, which led to complaints that the city was encouraging improper dumping of trash as well as leaving seniors and others high and dry if they didn't have a truck to transport large items to the dump.

Coun. Danny Breen told the St. John's Morning Show on Tuesday that the city has received a lot of feedback about the issue, and is now looking at how to bring it back in a different, more cost-effective way.

Coun. Danny Breen says council will vote on a proposed bulk garbage collection program Tuesday. (Paula Gale/CBC)

The proposed plan will be voted on at Tuesday's council meeting, and would involve the city granting one pick-up per year to residents, through a contract with a private company.

The items that would qualify to be picked up would also be more limited than the previous program — to fridges, stoves, sofas, dryers and other bulk items.

Lower cost

Breen said the new system would be much cheaper than the $400,000 expense of the previous service, but would still help those who really need it.

"We're estimating that it will be about half the cost," he said. "By minimizing the items that we're taking but still meeting the needs of the people who contacted us directly about that."

Breen said one of the reasons the city is looking at bringing back bulk garbage collection is to curb dumping and littering. (Submitted photo/ town of CBS)

He said it was suggested that council implement a fee to use the program, but that was rejected as they wanted to ensure those who needed the service most, such as seniors, would be able to use it.

Breen said if the plan is passed at Tuesday night's council meeting, it would likely come into effect this October and run for five weeks, subject to change for the following year.

Other changes

The previous bulk garbage program was offered twice a year for residents; the new proposal is for once a year.

Another difference is that people used to make appointments for a specific time for garbage to be picked up, but the new system will be more efficient with each ward done during a specific week.

He said the proposal is part of the city's larger strategy to control litter and dumping, but he wants to remind people that it will be limited compared to the last bulk collection service with regards to what is actually picked up.

"If you're replacing a deck on your house, many people would get bulk garbage collection to take away the old deck —that won't be included this time," he said.