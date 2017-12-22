This year, Boxing Day is Buddy Day on CBC.

Still Some More To Go, our documentary from the road with Buddy Wasisname and the Other Fellers, premiers at 6 p.m. on Dec.26.

The hour-long documentary follows the legendary entertainers, as they hit the road for the final big tour of Newfoundland.

For 35 years, Kevin Blackmore, Wayne Chaulk and Ray Johnson have criss-crossed the country, bringing joy and laughter to audiences everywhere.

Their music and comedy are especially beloved in their home province, where plenty of people know their songs and skits by heart.

Now, after dozens of tours, thousands of shows, and countless fans entertained, Kevin, Wayne and Ray are saying goodbye to the road and heading out on tour one last time.

Wayne Chaulk, Kevin Blackmore and Ray Johnson, relaxing after a performance in Corner Brook. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

Still Some More To Go gives you a front row seat, and a backstage pass to these historic shows. Along the way, you'll learn about the band's origins, meet their biggest fans, and see Buddy Wasisname behind the scenes.

Whether you're their biggest fan, or discovering the band for the first time, Still Some More To Go will warm your heart and rattle your windows with laughter.

Part documentary, part concert film, part road movie, it's a love letter to the legendary group and the province that inspired them.

See it on CBC Television, everywhere in Atlantic Canada at 6 p.m. on Dec. 26.