Canadian rocker Bryan Adams will be performing in St. John's this summer.

Adams, known for hits such as Summer of '69, Cuts Like a Knife and (Everything I do) I Do It for You, will play Mile One Centre July 27 as part of The Ultimate Tour.

The cross-Canada tour will feature material from his new album Ultimate, which includes new songs and hits from his decades-long catalogue.

Tickets go on general sale, Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m., and prices range from $56.50 to $106.50 (including taxes and fees.)

