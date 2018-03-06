If you missed your chance to get tickets to the Bryan Adams concert in St. John's this July, you have another chance.

The Canadian rocker has announced a second date — July 28 — for Mile One Centre.

On March 2, tickets for his July 27 concert stop in St. John's went on sale.

Event promoters evenko and Live Nation announced Tuesday that "due to overwhelming demand," the second date would be added.

The St. John's shows are part of The Ultimate Tour, which includes stops across Canada, as well as in the U.S. and a number of European dates through the summer of 2018.

Adams will feature songs from his new album Ultimate, as well as hits from his decades-long catalog.

Tickets for the July 28 show go on sale March 9 at 10 a.m. NT.

Prices range from $49 to $99, including tax and surcharge, and can be purchased at the Mile One box office, by calling 709-576-7657 or online.