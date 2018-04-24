Skip to Main Content
Brush fire sends smoke through Quidi Vidi area

St. John's Regional Fire Department are on the scene.
CBC News ·
The brush fire, as seen from Cuckhold's Cove. (Robert Squires/CBC)

A brush fire is sending smoke through the Quidi Vidi gut area of St. John's.

The St. John's Regional Fire Department are currently on the scene of the fire, on Sugarloaf Path, which connects Logy Bay to Quidi Vidi Village.

The East Coast Trail Association tweeted shortly before 3 p.m., warning hikers to stay away from the trail.

