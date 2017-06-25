Bruce Moss says it's taken him 35 years to release a follow-up to his 1982 hit album The Islander for a good reason — he lost many of his songs.

Moss was well known in the 1980s in Newfoundland and Labrador for a number of songs, including The Islander, and Your Last Goodbye.

Moss continued to write what he calls folk songs during the '80s and '90s, but he thought he lost most of the material in the 1990s, when his home computer crashed.

After his mother passed away in 2016, Moss was sorting through her belongings, and made a surprise discovery.

"I came across a songbook that I gave my mother, and lo and behold, the lyrics were in this songbook."

The Newfoundland singer-songwriter has spent most of the past three decades working in New Brunswick as a plumber, performing music and releasing several gospel albums on the side.

Now retired from plumbing, he decided it was time to record another folk album.

Have a listen to Bruce Moss' chat with Weekend AM host Heather Barrett.

