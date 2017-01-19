The teenager who was shot in the chest during a party in Brookside on New Year's Eve is recovering, and could be released from hospital this week, according to a family member.

Meanwhile, a fellow teenager who faces charges in connection with the incident entered not guilty pleas during an appearance in Grand Bank provincial court on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred during a party in the small community on Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula on Dec. 31, and alcohol was being consumed.

Police said the 16-year-old victim was shot in the chest with a shotgun.

He is being treated at a hospital in St. John's.

Father of shooting victim relieved

The father posted a message on social media recently, saying that his son is "awake, aware, breathing and talking."

The dad also wrote that he's happy and relieved at his son's improvement.

The father could not be reached for comment Thursday, but another family member told CBC News that the teen could be released from hospital this week if there are no further health complications, but that he will have to remain within close proximity to the hospital in St. John's.

The accused is a 17-year-old resident of Bay L'Argent, about 27 kilometres away from Brookside, and cannot be identified because of his age.

He faces a handful of charges, including attempted murder, and is not in custody.

He has pleaded not guilty, and is due back in court in mid-May.

A 33-year-old man also is facing charges in connection with the incident, and is scheduled to make a court appearance next week.