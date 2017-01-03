A 17-year-old teenager facing charges of attempted murder will remain in custody after a court appearance on the Burin Peninsula Tuesday.

The two males facing charges in relation to the shooting of a teen in Brookside on New Year's Eve made their first court appearance in Grand Bank provincial court.

A 16-year-old boy was shot to the upper right chest with a 12-gauge shotgun at a home in the Burin Peninsula town during a gathering Saturday night.

A 17-year-old from Bay L'Argent is facing charges of attempted murder, pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm and breach of recognizance.

The 33-year-old from Brookside has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, possession of a prohibited device without being the holder of a license, careless use of a firearm and for supplying liquor to a minor.

Following Tuesday's appearance, the 17-year-old accused will remain in custody, with a bail hearing set for Wednesday. The 33-year-old has been released on his own recognizance.

RCMP say all three had been drinking at the home the night of the shooting. The victim is currently in critical, but stable, condition at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's.