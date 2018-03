A serious motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian has closed a St. John's street.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said that Brookfield Road was closed in the area of Marie's Mini Mart at 7 p.m. Friday night.

Police said accident investigators were on site, and there was no timeline for when the road could reopen.

Two ambulances were also on scene at the time.

A spokesperson for the RNC said the force has no update on the status of the pedestrian.