The musical Come From Away has joined Broadway's prestigious "million dollar club," after hitting $1 million in ticket sales in a week.

According to Playbill Magazine, the show grossed $1,087,151 last week.

In the hyper-competitive world of Broadway, most shows close before they reach the million-dollar milestone.

The look at last week's ticket sales for Come From Away. (Playbill Magaznie)

Come From Away, which opened in March, has a $12 million production pricetag, but looks like it may now be one of the most profitable shows in New York.

This benchmark puts Come From Away in the same company as Wicked, Hamilton and The Lion King.

The musical, based on the hospitality Gander and surrounding Newfoundland towns showed airline passengers after North American airspace was closed because of the 9/11 attacks, started selling out after strong reviews from the New York Times.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau greet the cast and real-life character inspirations for Come From Away.

A visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and their guest Ivanka Trump also gave ticket sales a boost.

Come From Away is expected to snag Tony Award nominations when contenders are announced on May 2.

The average cost for a Come From Away ticket is now $127.